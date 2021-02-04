Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 535.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Consolidated Water by 33.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWCO stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $192.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

