Zacks: Brokerages Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. Donaldson posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

DCI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 872,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,126,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,704,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 10,388.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

