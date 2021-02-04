Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.54 Million

Brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post $148.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.03 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $195.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $636.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $621.60 million to $651.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $699.27 million, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $722.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,049.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

MYGN stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.