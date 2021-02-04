Zacks: Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.49 Million

Equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post sales of $123.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.10 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $111.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $476.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.60 million to $478.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $530.45 million, with estimates ranging from $521.03 million to $535.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.80%.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,578,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,620,000 after acquiring an additional 259,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in STAG Industrial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

