Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year sales of $7.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $9.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

WMB opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

