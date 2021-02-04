Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) (CVE:ZAD) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) (CVE:ZAD) were up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 18,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of C$7.03 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) (CVE:ZAD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) (CVE:ZAD)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

