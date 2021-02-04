Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) (CVE:ZAD) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) (CVE:ZAD) were up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 18,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of C$7.03 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) (CVE:ZAD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

