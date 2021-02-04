ZBG Token Price Reaches $0.0416 (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. ZBG Token has a market cap of $10.98 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One ZBG Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00068385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.36 or 0.01285633 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00058109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,195.02 or 0.05974217 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00041404 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token is a token. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

ZBG Token Token Trading

ZBG Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

