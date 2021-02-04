ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.32

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $38,277.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00244238 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00099866 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00029182 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000591 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,107,937 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

