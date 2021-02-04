Zcoin Price Tops $4.23 on Major Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,116.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.91 or 0.04391287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.75 or 0.00400772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.63 or 0.01152114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00480722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.60 or 0.00405741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00246079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020887 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

