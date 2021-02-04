ZCore Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,563.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $757,089.69 and $12,563.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore token can currently be bought for about $0.0865 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Token Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,754,819 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.