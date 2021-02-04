Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $403.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $419.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.18.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total transaction of $14,537,560.10. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $399,318.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,235.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,824,811 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Stephens began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.44.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

