Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) (LON:ZEG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.60

Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) (LON:ZEG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.60 and traded as low as $101.00. Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) shares last traded at $102.50, with a volume of 7,948 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £225.54 million and a PE ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

