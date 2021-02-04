Zel Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, Zel has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $577,016.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00247933 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00098364 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00029143 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 121,153,950 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

