Zelwin (ZLW) Price Tops $4.42

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. Zelwin has a market cap of $312.34 million and $142,261.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zelwin token can currently be purchased for about $4.42 or 0.00011957 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zelwin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00053032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00152535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00089446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00064318 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00242097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00041275 BTC.

Zelwin Token Profile

Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,647,983 tokens. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

Zelwin Token Trading

Zelwin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

