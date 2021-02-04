Zendesk Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 11,244 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,488% compared to the typical daily volume of 708 call options.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $738,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,096.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,638 shares of company stock worth $16,403,396 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 72.5% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 140,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 59,102 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,013. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $154.35.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

