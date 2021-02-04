Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Tops One Day Volume of $16.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 1,538.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 1,645.2% higher against the dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $196,592.08 and approximately $16.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00068982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.66 or 0.01287637 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00057466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.44 or 0.06301604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006212 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00041819 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

Zenswap Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

