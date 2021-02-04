ZENZO (ZNZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $893,970.21

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $893,970.21 and approximately $4,289.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.24 or 0.00205404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002012 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00012749 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009655 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007817 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

