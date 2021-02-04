ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading 148.7% Higher Over Last Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One ZeroSwap token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 148.7% higher against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $7.70 million and $2.09 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00055417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00152386 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00086203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00065873 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00239903 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00041652 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

