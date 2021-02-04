Zetacoin (ZET) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,668.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $142,604.80 and approximately $6,668.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 67.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,380.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.86 or 0.01139271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.69 or 0.00478034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00038804 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002042 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,375,586 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

