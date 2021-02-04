ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $474,579.38 and $18,821.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00071118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $476.19 or 0.01277680 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00057398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,276.86 or 0.06109049 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00041938 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

