Zilla (ZLA) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $166,979.38 and $16,248.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00065776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.50 or 0.01335334 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00054928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005842 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,932.51 or 0.05208019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

