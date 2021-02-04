Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0765 on Major Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $834.49 million and approximately $129.91 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00095084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002845 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,204,455,876 coins and its circulating supply is 10,912,988,723 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.