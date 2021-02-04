ZIMBOCASH Market Capitalization Tops $4.53 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $22,224.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00151605 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00088374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00065333 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00239737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042271 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,416 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

