Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $158.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $165.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 991.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.56.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.44.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

