Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $158.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 991.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $165.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.56.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.44.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

