ZINC (ZINC) Price Tops $0.0239 on Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, ZINC has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC token can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a market capitalization of $133,259.83 and $141.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00064051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.16 or 0.01176561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00048542 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.01 or 0.04620552 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020475 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Token Trading

ZINC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

