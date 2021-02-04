Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 2,745.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.38 million, a PE ratio of -28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.