ZKSwap (ZKS) Hits Market Capitalization of $63.19 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $63.19 million and $4.88 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00004249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00053571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00150603 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00084287 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00064107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00240735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00040303 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

ZKSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

