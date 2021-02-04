Zloadr (ZDR) Market Capitalization Tops $112,133.30

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. Zloadr has a market cap of $112,133.30 and $87,520.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zloadr has traded 57.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00067094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.12 or 0.01289177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00053653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,147.60 or 0.05766524 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00042118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

ZDR is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

Zloadr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

