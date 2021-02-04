Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Zoetis worth $53,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.45. 17,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,252. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

