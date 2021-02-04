Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Boosted by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 336.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,284 shares of company stock valued at $58,942,722 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $5.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $386.32. 55,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,003,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.91. The firm has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.50 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

