ZPER Trading Down 42.3% Over Last Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 58.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a market cap of $156,197.95 and $1,679.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZPER has traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00097720 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002885 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

