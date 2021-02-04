ZPER (ZPR) Price Tops $0.0003

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 64.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. ZPER has a market cap of $390,038.28 and approximately $25.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZPER has traded 71.9% higher against the US dollar. One ZPER coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00097494 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002875 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.