Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.36

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.36 and last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 2396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $165,255.40. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Insiders have sold 380,644 shares of company stock valued at $15,316,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 2.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 10.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zumiez by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,740 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

