Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 12,405 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,025 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $80.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

