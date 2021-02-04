Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 65,376 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $4,072,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,219,506 shares of company stock valued at $86,462,715 in the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NET opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of -211.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.