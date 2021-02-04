Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CGI were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $81.51.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

