Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.24% of Itron worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Itron by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 584,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,111,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Itron by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron stock opened at $96.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $108.89.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.91 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at $711,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,457 shares of company stock valued at $197,291. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.