Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Duke Realty worth $10,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 34.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

DRE opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

