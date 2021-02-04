Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,449 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after acquiring an additional 133,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,285,000 after acquiring an additional 152,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,887,000 after acquiring an additional 148,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in The Southern by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,856,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,677,000 after acquiring an additional 184,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE:SO opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.