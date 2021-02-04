Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,173 shares of company stock valued at $16,219,734 in the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $485.36 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $522.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

