Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,457 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Ally Financial worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.