Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.19 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.40.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $401.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $419.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.56. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

