Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.39 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116,244 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.15% of Voya Financial worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

VOYA opened at $57.05 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

