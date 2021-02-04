Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.74 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,539 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $265.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $280.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.29.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

