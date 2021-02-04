Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TT opened at $146.38 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.72.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

