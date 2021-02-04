Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,580 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $81.68.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

