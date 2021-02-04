Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 139.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359,488 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792,019 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of Kinross Gold worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 62.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,266,000 after buying an additional 5,255,046 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 100.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,132,000 after buying an additional 4,605,403 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 26.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,827,000 after buying an additional 4,119,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 73.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,108,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after buying an additional 1,312,795 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Kinross Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB set a $10.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

