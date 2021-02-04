Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,804 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 49,228.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 113,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCO opened at $273.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.77. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

