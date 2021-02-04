Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 21,459 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,459 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 27,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,628.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

